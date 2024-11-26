Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 317,450 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,484,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,450 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $86,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 564,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 144,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $927,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.