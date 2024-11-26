Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,231,070 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,231,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of NU by 287.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NU. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

NU opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

