FirstGroup plc (FGP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on December 31st

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share by the transport operator on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FGP stock opened at GBX 153.80 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £924.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7,685.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.57. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 128.60 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 189 ($2.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.40.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Graham Sutherland bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £30,600 ($38,432.55). 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

