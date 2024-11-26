First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.44. Approximately 4,283 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

About First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

