Finepoint Capital LP Acquires 800 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Finepoint Capital LP increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up about 2.1% of Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $28,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $217,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.13 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.17. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.