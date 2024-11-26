Financial Analysis: ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI)

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) and ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Centuri and ENN Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Centuri alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centuri 2 2 2 2 2.50 ENN Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Centuri currently has a consensus price target of $18.40, suggesting a potential downside of 12.42%. Given Centuri’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Centuri is more favorable than ENN Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centuri -8.90% -55.33% -9.48% ENN Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centuri and ENN Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Centuri and ENN Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centuri $2.90 billion 0.64 -$186.18 million N/A N/A ENN Energy $16.11 billion 0.47 $963.10 million N/A N/A

ENN Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Centuri.

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

About ENN Energy

(Get Free Report)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments. The company also distributes and sells piped gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and other multi-energy products; operates vehicle gas refuelling stations; and provides services related to low-carbon integrated solutions. In addition, it is involved in the integrated energy business; retail of gas pipelines, and related materials and equipment; transportation of oil products and gas; and sourcing and sell of LNG, as well as wholesale and retail of LNG, CNG, gas equipment, appliances, and others; and provision of financial services. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. ENN Energy Holdings Limited was formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited and changed its name to ENN Energy Holdings Limited in September 2010. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Langfang, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.