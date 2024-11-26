Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 154.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $4,118,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

