Fetch.ai Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.32 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $3.32 billion and $516.67 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00001452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00044773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,215,609 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.