F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,945 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 51.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in F.N.B. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 274,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $45,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FNB. Stephens upped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

View Our Latest Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.