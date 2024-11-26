F. Brian Bradstreet Sells 1,500 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,971.00, for a total transaction of C$2,956,500.00.
F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 12th, F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,875.00, for a total value of C$1,875,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, F. Brian Bradstreet sold 500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,629.00, for a total transaction of C$814,500.00.
Shares of TSE FFH traded up C$18.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1,973.82. 19,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,330. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$1,171.70 and a 52 week high of C$1,988.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,767.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,629.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
