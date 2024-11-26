F. Brian Bradstreet Sells 1,500 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,971.00, for a total transaction of C$2,956,500.00.

F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, November 12th, F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,875.00, for a total value of C$1,875,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, F. Brian Bradstreet sold 500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,629.00, for a total transaction of C$814,500.00.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE FFH traded up C$18.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1,973.82. 19,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,330. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$1,171.70 and a 52 week high of C$1,988.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,767.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,629.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFH shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFH

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.