Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lowered by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 178,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.53 and a 200-day moving average of $116.56. The stock has a market cap of $527.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

