Everdome (DOME) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.51 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $344,886.75 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92,487.20 or 1.00114663 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92,058.67 or 0.99650797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Everdome Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,702,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

