Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 41518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Euronav Trading Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of -0.07.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

