Euro Coin Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Euro Coin has a market cap of $90.92 million and approximately $54.98 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 86,140,418 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Euro Coin (EURC) is a fully-backed stablecoin created by Circle to maintain a 1:1 peg with the euro. It is widely used for cross-border payments and DeFi applications, enabling instant, efficient transactions in multiple blockchain ecosystems. Launched in June 2022, it follows a robust reserve model for transparency and trust.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

