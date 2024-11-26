Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to Hold at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $27.28 on Friday. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

