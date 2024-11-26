Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Erste Group Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $29.34.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

