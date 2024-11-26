Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 26th (ACVA, ALEC, ALK, ANF, BHVN, BLBD, BURL, DAL, DKS, DSW)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 26th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

DSW Capital (LON:DSW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $52.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Loop Capital. The firm currently has a $52.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Longbow Research.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $52.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its peer perform rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $226.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $187.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

