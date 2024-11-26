Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 26th (ACVA, ALEC, ALK, ANF, BHVN, BLBD, BURL, DAL, DKS, DSW)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 26th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

DSW Capital (LON:DSW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $52.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Loop Capital. The firm currently has a $52.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Longbow Research.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $52.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its peer perform rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $226.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $187.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

