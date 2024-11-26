Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 26th (ACVA, ALEC, ALK, ANF, BHVN, BLBD, BURL, DAL, DKS, DSW)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 26th:
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock.
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.
DSW Capital (LON:DSW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.
Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.
M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.
RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.
Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $52.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Loop Capital. The firm currently has a $52.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Longbow Research.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $52.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its peer perform rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $139.00 price target on the stock.
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $226.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $187.00.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.
Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.