Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is Partners Group Holding AG’s 10th Largest Position

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 3.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $48,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $952.88.

EQIX stock opened at $974.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $893.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $827.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $976.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 44.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

