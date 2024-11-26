Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.
Embecta Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Embecta has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $831.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.97.
Embecta Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
About Embecta
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.
