Elios Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,712 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,954,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.