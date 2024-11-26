Elios Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.