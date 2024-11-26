Elios Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,858.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.37 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

