Elios Financial Group Inc. Invests $4.37 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,034,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

