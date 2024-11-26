Elios Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,076,000 after acquiring an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average is $124.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $105.37 and a 12-month high of $134.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

