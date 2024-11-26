Elios Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Elios Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 66,762 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

