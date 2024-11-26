Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.36 and last traded at C$30.20, with a volume of 2987450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFN. Raymond James increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 2.0 %

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Insider Transactions at Element Fleet Management

In related news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,618.50. Also, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $615,202 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Articles

