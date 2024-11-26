Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Trading 9.6% Higher This Week

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for $3,510.01 or 0.03668855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $774.55 million and approximately $2,767.43 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 220,670 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 220,670.0480966. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 3,510.01294709 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,767.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

