Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stake Lessened by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $62,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 53.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

DYN opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $25,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,342.20. This represents a 4.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlo Incerti sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $474,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,718 over the last 90 days. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

