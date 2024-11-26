Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 81.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $169.83.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

