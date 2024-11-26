Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.66 Million Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Bank of America decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

VIRT stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $38.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

