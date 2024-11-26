Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13,532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,658 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after buying an additional 1,866,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 67.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,879,000 after buying an additional 815,946 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 645,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 524,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,723,000 after acquiring an additional 483,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,268.75. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. William Blair started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $82.39.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

