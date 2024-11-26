DRW Securities LLC Sells 40,920 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DRW Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,920 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,256,000 after purchasing an additional 675,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

AT&T stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

