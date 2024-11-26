DRW Securities LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4089 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

