DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.60 Million in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter valued at about $478,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EWS opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.