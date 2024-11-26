DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,086 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,234,000 after acquiring an additional 135,023 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Borer Denton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 38,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.9 %

ITW opened at $276.37 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $277.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.63 and its 200-day moving average is $250.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.