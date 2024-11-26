Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,203 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 105,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS EFV opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

