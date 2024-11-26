Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VO stock opened at $283.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $215.22 and a 52 week high of $285.34. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.57.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.