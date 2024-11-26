Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after purchasing an additional 336,740 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

JD.com stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

