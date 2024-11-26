Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BHP Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,934 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 62.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP stock opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

