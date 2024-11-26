Diversified LLC Sells 252 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Diversified LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IJR opened at $127.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.20 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.