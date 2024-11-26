DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Up 11.6% – Here’s Why

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.06. Approximately 202,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 53,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Up 12.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.48 million, a PE ratio of -23.75, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shaun Noll purchased 156,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,375.00. 33.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, price, manufacture, assemble, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, and solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

