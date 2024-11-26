Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,278 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.98% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $70,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,372,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 156,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

