Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,896 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned about 4.93% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $107,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,371,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,525,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,493 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,162,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,025,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after buying an additional 443,902 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 573,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

