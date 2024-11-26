DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.650-13.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.2 billion-$13.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.3 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $215.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

