Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 49972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.