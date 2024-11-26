Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 420379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DTEGY. UBS Group cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

About Deutsche Telekom

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

