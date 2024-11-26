Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,410 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $144.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,390.40. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,954,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,449,139 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

