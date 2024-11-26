Davis R M Inc. Has $251,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,678,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $363.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 527.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.08.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

