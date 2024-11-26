Davis R M Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $87.55 and a 12 month high of $133.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

