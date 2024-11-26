Davis R M Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $226.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 97.23%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

